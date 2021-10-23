Hailey Bieber 'Heartbroken' for Halyna Hutchins' Family After Uncle Alec Baldwin's Accidental Rust Shooting

"This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy," the 24-year-old model wrote Friday on her Instagram story

Hailey Bieber arrives to attend ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Hailey Bieber is "absolutely heartbroken for everyone involved" in the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set Rust.

The 24-year-old niece of Alec Baldwin, the film's star and producer, offered her condolences to those impacted by the tragedy, which left the cinematographer dead and director Joel Souza injured.

"Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy," Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. "My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers."

On Thursday, Hutchins, 42, and Souza, 48, were "shot when a prop firearm was discharged" by Baldwin, 63, according to the local sheriff's department. The film was shooting at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in New Mexico.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Souza was treated for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe and was released on Friday.

The Los Angeles Times reports that, before her death, a half-dozen camera operators and their assistants walked off the set in protest of tiring working conditions, long hours, and long commutes.

Safety protocols — including gun inspections — were not strictly followed, sources told the outlet. The LA Times also reported that three crew members said they were concerned about previous accidental prop gun discharges.

In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, Baldwin appeared shaken as he held a cell phone to his ear with one hand and clutched his face mask in the other following the accident.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," Rust Movie Productions, LLC said in a statement.

"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation," they continued. "We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

Several celebrities have come to Baldwin's defense in wake of the accidental shooting. Among them is Debra Messing, who criticized conservative media commentator Benny Johnson for a tweet that suggested a headline stating "Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway" was an "accurate" depiction of the incident.