Hailey Baldwin's Dad Stephen Celebrates Her Engagement to Justin Bieber: ‘Love You 2 So Much’

Stephen Baldwin is over the moon about his daughter’s engagement!

Shortly after news of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, the 52-year-old actor shared a sweet message to the happy couple on Twitter.

“Sweet smile on my face! me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in hearts of JB&HB,” he wrote in an enthusiastic tweet that since been deleted.

“Let’s all pray for His will to be done Love you 2 so much !!!,” he wrote, adding the hashtags: “#Godstiming” and “#bestisyettocome.”

He ended his message by wishing the happy couple “congrats,” and tagging Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber and mother Patti Mallette.

“#PraiseJesus,” he wrote in conclusion.

Alongside his note, the devout Christian also shared a Bible verse about the importance of husbands loving their wives.

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word, and to present her to himself as a radiant church, without stain or wrinkle or any other blemish, but holy and blameless,” the Bible verse read.

Stephen Baldwin with daughters Alaia and Hailey Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

As TMZ first reported, Bieber, 24, popped the question to Baldwin, 21, on Saturday night over dinner in the Bahamas.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Locals spotted Bieber and Baldwin dancing at a restaurant on Friday, and the next day the couple was spotted packing on the PDA on early Saturday afternoon.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash

Bieber’s father, who wed in Jamaica in February, hinted at the engagement news on Sunday, writing on Instagram: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!”

And Bieber’s mother also referenced her son’s engagement the same day on Twitter, writing, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

The “Sorry” singer and model-turned-Drop the Mic host previously dated before a messy split in 2016. After calling it quits, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

The couple rekindled their romance this summer, fueling rumors they had reconciled as they packed on PDA during trips to Miami, New York City, and the Hamptons.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Splash News

In June, an insider told PEOPLE that Bieber and Baldwin have bonded over their faith and shared church parish over the years.

“They’re very close because of Hillsong,” the insider said. “She definitely cares about him. They also have a long history together.”