Hailee Steinfeld Sends 'Hawkeye' Costar Jeremy Renner 'Love and Prayers' After Accident: 'Come on Partner'

"Thank God you're healing," she wrote

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on January 4, 2023 02:13 PM

Hailee Steinfeld is wishing costar Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, Renner, 51, was injured in an accident involving his snowplow on his property in Reno, Nevada. He underwent surgery on Monday, then shared a photo on Instagram from the hospital Tuesday with the message: "Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Steinfeld, 26, who costarred with Renner on the Disney+ series Hawkeye, reacted to his post on her Instagram Story, sending well wishes.

"Come on partner!!! Thank God you're healing. We are sending you love and prayers for a speedy recovery," she wrote.

In July 2021, Renner told Entertainment Weekly about mentoring Steinfeld on set of their Marvel show: "That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff. I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff. She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner attend the UK Fan Screening of "Hawkeye" at Curzon Hoxton on November 11, 2021
Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner in November 2021. Jeff Spicer/Getty

Some other Marvel costars sent Renner messages in the comment section of his Instagram update, including Chris Hemsworth, who wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" Chris Pratt said, "Continued prayers your way brutha," and Chris Evans commented, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."

"What a scare! ..sending you much love and prayers for a fast recovery," wrote Aaron Taylor-Johnson, as Paul Bettany said, "Love you mate. Sending you love and healing." Cobie Smulders added, "Sending love your way."

Josh Brolin commented, "Close but no cigar. You're blessed. Quick recovery, brother."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference Tuesday that Renner was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before. He was run over by a "large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds," said Balaam, after it started to roll on its own and he tried to jump into the driver's seat to stop it.

Balaam added that "at this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all," and "we do not suspect any foul play; we believe this was a tragic accident."

In a previous statement, Renner's rep said: "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

