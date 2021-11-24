Hailee Steinfeld's Biggest Movie and TV Roles Before Playing Kate Bishop on Marvel's Hawkeye
The actress has starred in a handful of notable movies and shows, including the Pitch Perfect movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Dickinson
Hailee Steinfeld is the latest star to join the MCU, and she's already rocking it.
On Marvel's Hawkeye, the 24-year-old actress plays the adventurous and quirky Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton.
Following the show's official release on Nov. 24, Steinfeld is already receiving rave reviews for her performance, but that shouldn't come as a surprise as she is no stranger to the spotlight.
Having been acting since she was only 10 years old, Steinfeld already has an impressive resume under her belt — not to mention, a few prestigious awards and nominations.
In 2010, Steinfeld had her breakout role in the western True Grit, which earned her nominations for an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, and a SAG Award.
Since then, Steinfeld has portrayed some iconic characters, including Juliet in the 2013 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, Emily Junk in the Pitch Perfect film series, and Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Yep, Steinfeld has actually played two superheroes!
As you dive into Marvel's Hawkeye, see more of Hailee Steinfeld's biggest movie and TV roles ahead.
True Grit
After appearing in a handful of short films, Steinfeld scored her first feature film role in Steven Spielberg's True Grit. At only 13 years old, Steinfeld was chosen to play the main character Mattie Ross alongside Jeff Bridges. The film put Steinfeld on the map, especially as the role scored her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Romeo & Juliet
Shortly after starring in True Grit, Steinfeld was cast as Juliet in the 2013 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet alongside Douglas Booth as Romeo.
Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3
Following a handful of smaller film roles, Steinfeld starred in 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 as one of the newest members of the Bellas, Emily Junk. Not only did Steinfeld reprise her role in 2017's Pitch Perfect 3, but her appearance in the musical movie eventually led to her record deal with Republic Records.
The Edge of Seventeen
A year after Pitch Perfect 2, Steinfeld starred in the coming-of-age drama The Edge of Seventeen. Steinfeld received critical acclaim for her performance and even scored a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.
Bumblebee
In 2018, Steinfeld starred in Bumblebee, which was the sixth installment of the live-action Transformers movies. Once again, Steinfeld received high praise for her performance, with many critics calling Bumblebee the best film in the series. A sequel titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is expected to release in June 2023, but Steinfeld isn't expected to return.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Technically, Steinfeld became a Marvel star in 2018 when she starred in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For the computer-animated film, she voiced Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman. The film was a huge hit with audiences and eventually won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. Steinfeld is slated to appear in the sequel, which currently has a 2022 release date. An all-female spinoff of the film is also in the works and will reportedly revolve around Steinfeld's character.
Dickinson
In 2019, Steinfeld ventured into TV with her role as Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s Dickinson. That same year, the show received a Peabody Award in the Entertainment category, making it the first Apple TV+ series to do so. The show is currently in its third and final season, which is expected to wrap by the end of the year.
Hawkeye
On Marvel's latest TV series, Steinfeld plays Kate Bishop, who eventually takes up the mantle of Hawkeye in the comics. "I am so honored to be a part of this family that is the MCU," Steinfeld said on PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "She is an incredible character and it's been a really fun journey so far."