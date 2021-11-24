Hailee Steinfeld's Biggest Movie and TV Roles Before Playing Kate Bishop on Marvel's Hawkeye

The actress has starred in a handful of notable movies and shows, including the Pitch Perfect movies, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld is the latest star to join the MCU, and she's already rocking it.

Following the show's official release on Nov. 24, Steinfeld is already receiving rave reviews for her performance, but that shouldn't come as a surprise as she is no stranger to the spotlight.

Having been acting since she was only 10 years old, Steinfeld already has an impressive resume under her belt — not to mention, a few prestigious awards and nominations.

In 2010, Steinfeld had her breakout role in the western True Grit, which earned her nominations for an Oscar, a BAFTA Award, and a SAG Award.

Since then, Steinfeld has portrayed some iconic characters, including Juliet in the 2013 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, Emily Junk in the Pitch Perfect film series, and Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Yep, Steinfeld has actually played two superheroes!

As you dive into Marvel's Hawkeye, see more of Hailee Steinfeld's biggest movie and TV roles ahead.

True Grit

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Paramount Pictures/Courtesy Everett

After appearing in a handful of short films, Steinfeld scored her first feature film role in Steven Spielberg's True Grit. At only 13 years old, Steinfeld was chosen to play the main character Mattie Ross alongside Jeff Bridges. The film put Steinfeld on the map, especially as the role scored her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Romeo & Juliet

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Relativity Media/courtesy Everett

Shortly after starring in True Grit, Steinfeld was cast as Juliet in the 2013 adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet alongside Douglas Booth as Romeo.

Pitch Perfect 2 and Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett

The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: STX Entertainment /Courtesy Everett

Bumblebee

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Paramount Pictures /Courtesy Everett

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett

Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett

In 2019, Steinfeld ventured into TV with her role as Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s Dickinson. That same year, the show received a Peabody Award in the Entertainment category, making it the first Apple TV+ series to do so. The show is currently in its third and final season, which is expected to wrap by the end of the year.

Hawkeye

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Marvel Studios