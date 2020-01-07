Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes Her ‘Sex Life Is Over’ After Moving In with Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow might be rethinking merging her household with that of her husband Brad Falchuk.

The Oscar winner, 47, graces the February cover of Harper’s BAZAAR, where she opens up about finally moving in with Falchuk, 48, over a year after they tied the knot in September 2018.

“So our sex life is over,” Paltrow joked. “I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, ‘That is my dream. Don’t ever move in.'”

She continued, “I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together.”

Paltrow first revealed the married couple only live together four nights a week in June, explaining that Falchuk goes back to his own house afterward.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June.

The unorthodox living arrangement had the stamp of approval from Paltrow’s intimacy coach, who told her that it gives their marriage “polarity,” she told the outlet.

In August, the Goop founder revealed she and Falchuk were slowly moving in together.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow said in an interview with InStyle. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The couple first met when Paltrow appeared on Glee and tied the knot in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in late Sept. after dating for more than three years.