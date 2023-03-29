Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Details 2016 Ski Collision: 'I Heard My Mom Yelling at the Guy'

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses had his deposition read aloud in court by lawyers, recalling the immediate aftermath of the actress's 2016 ski collision with Terry Sanderson.

Though Moses, 16, and his older sister Apple, 18, were ready to testify in person on Monday for the civil trial, Paltrow's defense team on Tuesday instead read portions of their depositions to be admitted as evidence for the jury.

Moses, who was 9 at the time of the Paltrow family's February 2016 ski trip when the incident occurred, said in the deposition that he "did not see the actual collision" when it happened.

"When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy," Moses recalled. "She was saying something along the lines of, 'What the F-word. You just ran into me.' "

Paltrow apologized in her testimony Friday for her "bad language" that day, adding, "I was pretty upset."

In the deposition, Moses also denied calling for his mom's attention while they were skiing, which the plaintiff's legal team suggested was why Paltrow was distracted in the moment they say she crashed into Sanderson.

Paltrow previously testified during the trial that she thought Moses was to her left and slightly behind her, while daughter Apple, then 11, was further down the slope at the time of the collision.

In Apple's deposition read aloud Tuesday, she said Paltrow told her about the collision when they reunited at the bottom of the mountain shortly after the incident.

Apple said at lunch afterward, "My mom told me. She was very— she told us what happened. ... I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what had happened, and she said, 'This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.' And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that's what she said."

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin. Paltrow and her kids were there that day at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, to have a mixer with Paltrow's then-boyfriend and now-husband Brad Falchuk and his two kids to see how their families blended.

Paltrow is being sued by Sanderson for $300,000 in damages, claiming he sustained lasting injuries that impacted his quality of life when Paltrow allegedly crashed into him on the slopes. She, however, claims he crashed into her and that he's extorting her for her wealth and fame. She's countersuing for $1 and legal fees; Sanderson first filed a lawsuit against Paltrow back in January 2019.

Though Apple and Moses's depositions were read aloud in the courtroom Tuesday, rather than testify with limited time remaining in the trial, it remains unclear whether Falchuk, 52, may still take the stand in Park City on Wednesday.

The jury will begin deliberations after closing statements on Thursday morning.