Gwyneth Paltrow's Milestone Birthday Celebrated by Friends: 'Oh My Goop This is 50!

Gwyneth Paltrow is receiving an outpouring of love from friends on her milestone 50th birthday.

Author and television personality Derek Blasberg was one of the first to share a touching tribute to the Goop founder on her special day Tuesday, posting a group photo on Instagram including Paltrow alongside himself, his partner Nick Brown, and their twins. He also posted a series of congratulatory messages on his Instagram Stories.

"Oh my goop this is 50!," he captioned the post. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @gwynethpaltrow ❤️ Sending all my love to the muse, the mentor, the guru, the Gwynterventionist. My whole family loves you (at times more than they love me, actually) and we're wishing you your best decade yet!"

In his Instagram Stories, Blasberg jokingly commented on how everyone loves Paltrow — dogs included — sharing a photo of Paltrow laughing and posing with a pooch.



"Even dogs we meet on the street love you," he added.

In honor of her 50th birthday Tuesday, the Goop founder posed wearing gold body paint — and nothing else — in an image shared with Goop followers and on Instagram.

"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," Paltrow shared about the fun photo shoot. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."

Though it looks like Paltrow simply coated herself in gold paint before posing, she actually used several of her favorite Goop products to prep for the fun photos. She prepared her skin and hair with her favorite products, including GOOPGENES All-in-One-Nourishing Face Cream, GOOPGENES Nourishing Repair Body Butter, GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm and G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo.

Ahead of her birthday, last week the Glee alum reflected on her memorable life moments and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself jumping in a bikini on Instagram.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Musings on a milestone," and directed her followers to a link in her bio to her Goop blog, where she spoke candidly about her thoughts on turning 50 years old.

Noting that she is moving into "new territory" in her life, Paltrow said that it "requires owning my mistakes and finds me prostrate, praying I have learned from them all."

The Oscar winner also noted what she would like to achieve in this new chapter. "I would like to slow down. I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings. I would like to continue to open the deepest part of myself to my husband, even though it scares me. I would like to sing more, even if it's just in the shower," Paltrow wrote, mentioning her husband, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, who she married in 2018.

Paltrow, who is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin, continued, "I would like to tell anyone that had a negative experience with me that I am sorry. I would like to fully acknowledge myself. I am imperfect, I can shut down and turn to ice, I have no patience, I swear at other drivers, I don't close my closet doors, I lie when I don't want to hurt feelings. I am also generous and funny. I am smart and brave. I am a searcher, and I can bring you along on my quest for meaning. When I love you, you will feel it encompass you through time and space and till the end of the earth. I am all of it."