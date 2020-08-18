Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk Goes on a Shirtless Run

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot in September 2018, after dating for more than three years

Brad Falchuk is keeping up his fitness routine.

The producer and husband to Gwyneth Paltrow was spotted running in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday wearing cargo-printed exercise shorts as he kept hold of his shirt in his hand. Falchuk, 49, also had a mask covering around his neck for the run.

Falchuk and Paltrow have often been spotted walking and exercising while they adhere to social distancing guidelines in California. The couple was even seen matching in white shirts and black masks on one of their walks.

Back in March, Paltrow, 47, shared a loving tribute for her husband's 49th birthday on Instagram.

“@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49,” she wrote alongside a photograph of Falchuk surrounded by nature.

“A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others,” she said. “I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”

The couple — who first met on the set of Glee — tied the knot in September 2018, after dating for more than three years.

In addition to celebrating their first year of marriage, Paltrow and Falchuk also passed another relationship milestone: moving in together.

“We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” the mom of two told InStyle last year.