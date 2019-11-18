Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop 2019 Holiday Gift Guide Includes a $1,350 'Restraining Arts' BDSM Kit

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to spice up the holiday season.

The actress’ famous lifestyle brand, Goop, has released its 2019 Holiday Gift Guide dubbed “Ridiculous by Awesome Holiday Gifts,” which features an array of unconventional and exclusive gift ideas ranging from a $250,000 “reserved trip to space” with Virgin Galactic, to a $25,000 custom plant music installation.

But the Goop gift guide wouldn’t be complete without a rather risqué option for the bedroom (that may also be a risk for your bank account).

Included in the guide is a $1,350 “Restraining Arts Kit” that the brand assures is “bound to please.”

“Yes, yes, and ohhh yes,” the gift’s description reads. “Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM. It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”

The kit comes equipped with wrist and ankle cuffs, as well as four restraining straps and even a leather-bound paddle — useful tools for those who enjoy BDSM, otherwise known as bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, during their sexual escapades.

This isn’t the first time Goop has promoted some rather racy products for their readers. In 2016, the brand published an entire guide dedicated to “Not So Basic Sex Toys,” which featured some of Paltrow’s favorite items that ranged from exploratory to Fifty Shades of Grey.

For those willing to splurge, the site recommended a $15,000 24-carat gold vibrator, or a slightly cheaper version in silver for $7,900.

Goop has also continuously encouraged readers to embrace their exploratory side during intimacy, even publishing a guide to anal sex in 2017. The article discussed the various aspects of anal sex — from health risks to how to ensure a good experience — giving readers tips throughout.

Similarly, last year, the site also published a book called The Sex Issue, which discusses a variety of topics surrounding sex and intimacy. Paltrow, 47, wrote in the forward for the book where she talked about the importance of pursuing what “feels good.”

“Whether Tantra or BDSM or threesomes or vanilla are your thing will never be the point; knowing yourself, all your options, and how to ask for and pursue what feels good to you, is,” she wrote.