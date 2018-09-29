The groom has arrived!

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s fiancé Brad Falchuk was spotted driving himself in a red SUV to their wedding on Saturday.

The 47-year-old television producer looked dapper in a slate gray suit and dark sunglasses as he was greeted by valet at the Hamptons event.

Close behind him was a good friend of the couple, Jerry Seinfeld, who drove up in his own vehicle. Seinfeld, 64, hosted the couple’s rehearsal dinner at his East Hampton estate on Friday night.

Other famous friends, including Steven Spielberg and Robert Downey Jr. were seen arriving as well.

Jerry Seinfeld photographed arriving at Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding Splash News

Robert Downey Jr. arriving Splash News

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden were also in attendance. Madden, 39, was photographed arriving while carrying a suit bag.

Earlier on Friday, Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk were spotted out in the Hamptons running some last minute errands separately as their big day approached.

A source told PEOPLE, “Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy.”

“They spent most of the day apart,” the insider continued. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled.”

The source added, “She also seems very excited!”

The two had an engagement party in April while in Los Angeles, which was a star-studded gathering with guests such as Ryan Murphy (who hosted the bash), Demi Moore, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson, to name a few.

“I’m excited about everything!” the actress told PeopleStyle. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”