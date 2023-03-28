Gwyneth Paltrow's Defense Team Plays Video Animation of How They Say 2016 Ski Crash Happened: Watch

A video animation showing witness Eric Christiansen's recollection of the Feb. 26, 2016 ski collision was played in a Utah courtroom on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 01:37 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial, in Park City, Utah. The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent "absolutely flying Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 27 Mar 2023
Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow's defense team played animations in court that recreates her version of events.

During day five of the civil trial in Park City, Utah on Monday, the defense played the video animation while witness Eric Christiansen — a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor whom Paltrow, 50, hired to ski with her son Moses, now 16, during the Paltrow family's Feb. 2016 ski trip — testified to his recollection of the incident. Christiansen was one of the first people to arrive on scene after the collision.

The ski instructor identified retired optometrist Terry Sanderson as the figure in blue in the animation and Paltrow as the figure in black. The recreation of the ski instructor's point of view shows him seeing Sanderson and Paltrow on the right side of the mountain as they skied until the sound of the collision catches his attention.

Judge Kent T. Holmberg clarified to the jury that the animations played in the courtroom were not to be considered evidence, only to illustrate Christiansen's testimony and point of view as a witness.

Christiansen's point of view also contradicts eyewitness Craig Ramon's recollection of the incident as the first person on the scene following the collision. The ski instructor said he responded to the incident first after hearing a scream and turning to see Paltrow and Sanderson on the ground on the right side of the slope.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ramon was not on scene for "at least 45 seconds," Christiansen told the court.

"Ms. Paltrow was already up on her feet, we were getting Mr. Sanderson up on his feet," he said Monday. "He was very late to the scene. I would just assume that he was not as fast a skier as Mr. Sanderson was."

RELATED: Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why He Emailed Daughters 'I'm Famous' After 2016 Ski Crash with Actress

Day five of the trial on Monday also included testimony from 76-year-old Sanderson as he explained the reasoning behind an email he sent to his daughters with the subject line "I'm famous...," in the hours after the incident.

"Again, my head was scrambled, [but] all I was trying to do was desperately communicate with my kids before they heard from somebody else [that] I got crushed," Sanderson, 76, told the jury of the email's subject line.

"I didn't pick my words well, not at all how I felt, and I was really trying to add a little levity to a serious situation and it backfired," he added.

Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit originally requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement. That number has since been lowered to $300,000 by Judge Kent. R. Holmberg. Paltrow, who testified in the trial on Friday, seeks $1 in damages plus legal fees.

The civil trial is expected to run through Thursday, March 30.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court during an objection by her attorney during her trial, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 24 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow Takes Stand to Testify in Civil Trial About 2016 Ski Crash: Watch
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why He Emailed Daughters 'I'm Famous' After 2016 Ski Crash with Actress
Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States
Gwyneth Paltrow's Courtroom Style Is Peak Gwyneth, from Her $1,450 Boots to Her $595 Sweater
gwyneth paltrow court
Gwyneth Paltrow Thought Ski Collision Was 'Practical Joke' or Something 'Perverted' for 'Split Second'
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to stand trial at the Third District Court in Park City, Utah. A lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who says the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016 at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the U.S. Paltrow denies she is responsible and has filed a counterclaim.
Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is on Trial in Utah Over a 2016 Ski Collision
US actress Gwyneth enters the courtroom after lunch break, on March 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah where she is accused of injuring another skier, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. - Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.
Gwyneth Paltrow Finds Utah Ski Accident Trial 'Very Stressful': 'She Just Wants It to Be Over' (Source)
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
The Biggest Bombshells from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk and Kids, Apple and Moses, to Testify in 2016 Ski Crash Trial
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in Court Over 2016 Hit-and-Run Ski Crash Lawsuit
Busy Philipps Shades Gwyneth's Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Busy Philipps Pokes Fun at Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial Remark About Having 'Lost Half a Day of Skiing'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Swinger/AP/Shutterstock (13842398d) Gwyneth Paltrow sits in court as her attorney speaks, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in 2016 Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit, Park City, United States - 23 Mar 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lawyer Apologizes to Witness for 'Being an Ass' During Cross Examination
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Taylor Swift and actress/singer Gwyneth Paltrow backstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy)
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Questioned About Friendship with Taylor Swift and 'Symbolic' $1 Countersuit at Trial
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom, in Park City, Utah.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Private Security Asked to 'Bring in Treats' for Bailiffs During Trial but Got Denied
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow's 2016 Ski Trip Was 'First' Try to See If Her and Brad Falchuk's Blended Families 'Might Work'
US actress Gwyneth sits in court, on March 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah where she is accused of injuring another skier, leaving him with a concussion and four broken ribs. - Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele. (Photo by Rick Bowmer / POOL / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Rick Bowmer has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [March 22] instead of [March 23]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.
Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why 2016 Ski Trip Was 'Significant' for Her Family After Dad Bruce's Death