Gwyneth Paltrow's Defense Team Plays Video Animation of How They Say 2016 Ski Crash Happened: Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow's defense team played animations in court that recreates her version of events.

During day five of the civil trial in Park City, Utah on Monday, the defense played the video animation while witness Eric Christiansen — a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor whom Paltrow, 50, hired to ski with her son Moses, now 16, during the Paltrow family's Feb. 2016 ski trip — testified to his recollection of the incident. Christiansen was one of the first people to arrive on scene after the collision.

The ski instructor identified retired optometrist Terry Sanderson as the figure in blue in the animation and Paltrow as the figure in black. The recreation of the ski instructor's point of view shows him seeing Sanderson and Paltrow on the right side of the mountain as they skied until the sound of the collision catches his attention.

Judge Kent T. Holmberg clarified to the jury that the animations played in the courtroom were not to be considered evidence, only to illustrate Christiansen's testimony and point of view as a witness.

Christiansen's point of view also contradicts eyewitness Craig Ramon's recollection of the incident as the first person on the scene following the collision. The ski instructor said he responded to the incident first after hearing a scream and turning to see Paltrow and Sanderson on the ground on the right side of the slope.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ramon was not on scene for "at least 45 seconds," Christiansen told the court.

"Ms. Paltrow was already up on her feet, we were getting Mr. Sanderson up on his feet," he said Monday. "He was very late to the scene. I would just assume that he was not as fast a skier as Mr. Sanderson was."

RELATED: Man Suing Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why He Emailed Daughters 'I'm Famous' After 2016 Ski Crash with Actress

Day five of the trial on Monday also included testimony from 76-year-old Sanderson as he explained the reasoning behind an email he sent to his daughters with the subject line "I'm famous...," in the hours after the incident.

"Again, my head was scrambled, [but] all I was trying to do was desperately communicate with my kids before they heard from somebody else [that] I got crushed," Sanderson, 76, told the jury of the email's subject line.

"I didn't pick my words well, not at all how I felt, and I was really trying to add a little levity to a serious situation and it backfired," he added.

Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit originally requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement. That number has since been lowered to $300,000 by Judge Kent. R. Holmberg. Paltrow, who testified in the trial on Friday, seeks $1 in damages plus legal fees.

The civil trial is expected to run through Thursday, March 30.