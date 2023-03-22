Gwyneth Paltrow's 2016 Ski Trip Was 'First' Try to See If Her and Brad Falchuk's Blended Families 'Might Work'

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trip in Feb. 2016 with her now-husband Brad Falchuk and their children is at the heart of her ongoing civil trial in Utah. On Tuesday, her attorney said in court that the vacation marked the couple's "first" getaway to test the blending of their families.

As Paltrow's attorney Stephen Owens made his opening argument at Park City District Court, he noted that Falchuk and his two children accompanied the Academy Award-winning actress, 50, and her daughter Apple, now 18, and son Moses, now 16, to Deer Valley Resort for the trip.

"And [Falchuk] has kids the exact same age as Gwyneth's daughter and son," Owens told the court, after describing that the trip "was a sentimental issue" for Paltrow as she wanted her children to learn to ski.

"And this was really their first trip to sort of a have a mixed, see-if-this-might-work," Owens said. "So it was a special time and it was a lovely day."

Falchuk, 52, as well as Paltrow's two children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, are expected to testify in the Utah civil trial, her attorney told the court.

Paltrow and Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee, first met on the set of the television show in 2010 when the actress made a guest appearance on the musical series. At the time, Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

After splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014, going public with their romance in April 2015 at Paltrow's pal and costar Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair then secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018, with Paltrow telling PEOPLE she considered their nuptials her first wedding.

Paltrow is being sued by retired Utah optometrist Terry Sanderson, who first filed a lawsuit against her back in Jan. 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision

In Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor back in Feb. 2016. Sanderson also alleged the ski instructor filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident at the time.

The doctor requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement. That number has since been lowered to $300,000 by Judge Kent. R. Holmberg. Paltrow, for her part, seeks one dollar in damages and for her legal team's fees to be covered.

According to a calendar of scheduled hearings for the case, the trial is expected to run through Thursday, March 30.