Gwyneth Paltrow's 2016 Ski Trip Was 'First' Try to See If Her and Brad Falchuk's Blended Families 'Might Work'

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, as well as her two children, are expected to testify in a Utah civil lawsuit brought against her over a Feb. 2016 skiing incident

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 02:24 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trip in Feb. 2016 with her now-husband Brad Falchuk and their children is at the heart of her ongoing civil trial in Utah. On Tuesday, her attorney said in court that the vacation marked the couple's "first" getaway to test the blending of their families.

As Paltrow's attorney Stephen Owens made his opening argument at Park City District Court, he noted that Falchuk and his two children accompanied the Academy Award-winning actress, 50, and her daughter Apple, now 18, and son Moses, now 16, to Deer Valley Resort for the trip.

"And [Falchuk] has kids the exact same age as Gwyneth's daughter and son," Owens told the court, after describing that the trip "was a sentimental issue" for Paltrow as she wanted her children to learn to ski.

"And this was really their first trip to sort of a have a mixed, see-if-this-might-work," Owens said. "So it was a special time and it was a lovely day."

Falchuk, 52, as well as Paltrow's two children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin, are expected to testify in the Utah civil trial, her attorney told the court.

Paltrow and Falchuk, the co-creator of Glee, first met on the set of the television show in 2010 when the actress made a guest appearance on the musical series. At the time, Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

After splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014, going public with their romance in April 2015 at Paltrow's pal and costar Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair then secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018, with Paltrow telling PEOPLE she considered their nuptials her first wedding.

Paltrow is being sued by retired Utah optometrist Terry Sanderson, who first filed a lawsuit against her back in Jan. 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision

In Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor back in Feb. 2016. Sanderson also alleged the ski instructor filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident at the time.

The doctor requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement. That number has since been lowered to $300,000 by Judge Kent. R. Holmberg. Paltrow, for her part, seeks one dollar in damages and for her legal team's fees to be covered.

According to a calendar of scheduled hearings for the case, the trial is expected to run through Thursday, March 30.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk and Kids, Apple and Moses, to Testify in 2016 Ski Crash Trial
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is on Trial in Utah Over a 2016 Ski Collision
Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in Court Over 2016 Hit-and-Run Ski Crash Lawsuit
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to stand trial at the Third District Court in Park City, Utah. A lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who says the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016 at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the U.S. Paltrow denies she is responsible and has filed a counterclaim.
Gwyneth Paltrow Arrives in Utah Court for Lawsuit Over 2016 Ski Collision
Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk arrive for the Netflix premiere of "The Politician"
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy Birthday: 'He Won't See This'
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Ex Chris Martin a Happy Birthday, As She Also Wishes Husband Happy Birthday
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Sweetest' Ex Chris Martin Happy Birthday: 'We Love You'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods Reveals Ups and Downs with Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: All the Details
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher pose at Music City Convention Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ashton Kutcher Wants 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson to Be 'Innocent' in Ongoing Rape Trial
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Brad Falchuk attend Netflix's "The Politician" Season One Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) ; HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Isn't Bothered by Her Friendship with Ex Brad Pitt, Actress Says
Esther Nakajjigo
Family of Newlywed and Activist Decapitated at Utah's Arches National Park Awarded More Than $10M
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt Tells Ex-Fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow 'It's Lovely to Have You as a Friend Now': 'I Do Love You'
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back