Gwyneth Paltrow Won't Recoup Her Legal Fees in Ski Trial After All, Judge Rules

The Goop founder, who won her countersuit against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson in March, originally asked for her legal fees to be reimbursed

By
Published on May 2, 2023 10:28 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow won't be reimbursed the attorney's fees she incurred for her ski trial after all.

Lawyers for the 50-year-old Goop founder and Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist who sued the star, agreed in a ruling published on Saturday to table the matter, according to The Associated Press.

It was not made immediately clear why the fees were dropped in District Court Judge Kent Holmberg's final ruling, per the AP.

On March 30, the jury in the case found Paltrow not liable and concluded that Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault in their 2016 ski collision.

The Oscar winner was originally awarded the $1 in damages and reimbursement of her legal fees that she asked for in her countersuit.

Sanderson, 76, originally sought for over $3 million in damages when he sued her in 2019, claiming Paltrow caused him lasting health problems after crashing into him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, on Feb. 26, 2016. She testified that he was the one who hit into her, and the jurors ultimately sided with her.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Getty

Ahead of the trial's start on March 21, Judge Holmberg lowered that amount to $300,000; Paltrow, meanwhile, countersued for the $1 and legal fees.

Following her favorable verdict, Paltrow said she was "relieved" to have the eight-day trial behind her.

As she exited the courtroom following the verdict, Paltrow leaned in to Sanderson and told him, "I wish you well." Sanderson said he responded to her, "Thank you, dear."

Later, she shared her mindset about the trial on social media.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," she said in a statement after the verdict. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

