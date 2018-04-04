Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Robert Downey Jr. Happy Birthday with Some Help from Spider-Man

Robert Downey Jr. is ringing in his birthday with the help of his Avengers costars.

Iron Man celebrates his 53rd birthday on Wednesday and got some special love from costar Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress posted a silly Instagram photo to celebrate the special day.

“I love April 4th because it was the day god gave us @robertdowneyjr HAPPY BIRTHDAY, dear heart. Love me and that other guy in the photo,” she wrote.

In the photo, Paltrow and Downey Jr. make a serious face at the camera alongside fellow Avenger Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the hit franchise.

Paltrow played Downey Jr.’s love interest Pepper Potts in the first three Iron Man movies and will reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Along with Paltrow, fellow Marvel Universe star Chris Evans took to social media to wish Downey a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to the one and only, @RobertDowneyJr!! (Am I the only one who thinks he’s aging in reverse?) I miss you, buddy!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 4, 2018

“Happy birthday to the one and only, @RobertDowneyJr!! (Am I the only one who thinks he’s aging in reverse?) I miss you, buddy!!” he tweeted.

The cast of Marvel heroes reunites in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War as they team up against the galactic warlord Thanos, played by a motion-captured Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Infinity War debuts May 4 and is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the Captain America films The Winter Soldier and Civil War.