Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Mom Blythe Danner Happy Birthday: 'I Admire So Many Things About Her'

Happy birthday, Blythe!

Gwyneth Paltrow wished her mom, Blythe Danner, a happy 78th birthday on Wednesday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth," the Goop founder wrote, sharing a selfie of herself and Danner.

"She gets words and names mixed up in the most hilarious and unique of ways," she continued in the caption. "She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She loves Bill Evans, eating leftovers and keeping her own company."

"I admire so many things about her and today is her birthday," Gwyneth, 48, concluded. "Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much mommy 💝"

Gwyneth is the daughter of Danner and Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002.

In November, the actress shared a tribute to her late father on what would have been his 77th birthday — which fell on Thanksgiving last year.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow, Blythe Danner | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," Gwyneth wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with her children Apple Blythe Alison, 16, and Moses Bruce Anthony, 14, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

"Happy thanksgiving," she added in the caption. "Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art. 💖"

Last summer, Gwyneth, Apple and Danner came together for a Goop product launch and shared a generation-spanning conversation on all things aging and beauty in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE at the time.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

The trio agreed that with age comes self-love: "It's definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don't necessarily feel your best self externally," Gwyneth said, "But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful."

"I think I felt prettiest at 50 and maybe cause of what you just said," Blythe said.