Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Beautiful and Strong' Mother Blythe Danner Happy 80th Birthday: 'A Joy'

Happy 80th birthday, Blythe Danner! Gwyneth Paltrow posted a sweet selfie to Instagram on Friday to mark her mom's newest age milestone, which featured the mother-daughter duo looking glam for the camera. "Happy 80th to you my wonderful mother," Paltrow, 50, wrote in the caption. "You are a joy to behold, so beautiful and strong. We all love you so very much. 💕" Several of the pair's celebrity friends sent their well wishes in the comments, including Reese Witherspoon, Liv Tyler, Jessica Seinfeld and more. "Stunning Blythe ! ❤️," said Witherspoon, 46, while Tyler, 45, wrote, "😍Gorgeous ones !!!!!!😍." Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Danner's birthday comes just over a month after the actress traveled with Paltrow and the latter's two children — daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16 — on a tropical getaway over the New Year's holiday. In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner as they soaked up the sun together. "Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop founder/CEO wrote in her caption. Danner is an Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Meet the Parents and on Will & Grace, and has appeared in films like 1776; The Prince of Tides; To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and Forces of Nature. She also has dozens of stage credits under her belt. Perhaps most notably, Danner played Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1988 — her second, after a 1980 nod for her performance in the play Betrayal. Danner revealed for the first time recently that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer — the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002. After two surgeries and years of exploring alternative treatments, Danner underwent a third surgery with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which succeeded in removing the cancerous tissue. "My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know," Paltrow told PEOPLE in November 2022, noting Danner's journey with three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. "I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her," she added.