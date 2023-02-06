Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Beautiful and Strong' Mother Blythe Danner Happy 80th Birthday: 'A Joy'

Reese Witherspoon, Liv Tyler and more sent their well wishes to Danner in the comments section of Paltrow's Instagram tribute

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 11:18 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Blythe Danner
Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Happy 80th birthday, Blythe Danner!

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a sweet selfie to Instagram on Friday to mark her mom's newest age milestone, which featured the mother-daughter duo looking glam for the camera.

"Happy 80th to you my wonderful mother," Paltrow, 50, wrote in the caption. "You are a joy to behold, so beautiful and strong. We all love you so very much. 💕"

Several of the pair's celebrity friends sent their well wishes in the comments, including Reese Witherspoon, Liv Tyler, Jessica Seinfeld and more.

"Stunning Blythe ! ❤️," said Witherspoon, 46, while Tyler, 45, wrote, "😍Gorgeous ones !!!!!!😍."

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 02: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Gwyneth Paltrow and mother Blythe Danner pose backstage during the opening night of "The Country House" on Broadway at Manhattan Theater Club at The Samuel J. Friedman Theater on October 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who Turned 80 in 2022

Danner's birthday comes just over a month after the actress traveled with Paltrow and the latter's two children — daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16 — on a tropical getaway over the New Year's holiday.

In a three-photo slideshow shared on her Instagram feed, Paltrow posed with her kids and Danner as they soaked up the sun together.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the actress and Goop founder/CEO wrote in her caption.

Danner is an Emmy-winning actress known for her roles in Meet the Parents and on Will & Grace, and has appeared in films like 1776; The Prince of Tides; To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar and Forces of Nature.

She also has dozens of stage credits under her belt. Perhaps most notably, Danner played Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 1988 — her second, after a 1980 nod for her performance in the play Betrayal.

RELATED VIDEO: Apple Martin Talks to Mom Gwyneth Paltrow and and Grandma Blythe Danner About Aging

Danner revealed for the first time recently that she is in remission after a years-long battle with oral cancer — the same disease that killed her beloved husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002.

After two surgeries and years of exploring alternative treatments, Danner underwent a third surgery with Dr. Mark DeLacure in 2020, which succeeded in removing the cancerous tissue.

"My mother is genuinely one of the strongest people I know," Paltrow told PEOPLE in November 2022, noting Danner's journey with three surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.

"I hope if I ever go through anything like that, I can be like her," she added.

