Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy 50th Birthday: ‘I Just Want to Be with You’

Gwyneth Paltrow is spending a special day with her husband.

The actress, 48, wished Brad Falchuk a happy birthday on Monday with a sweet Instagram selfie of the two.

"Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

The couple — who first met on the set of Glee — tied the knot in September 2018, after dating for more than three years.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary in September. Paltrow shared a quick snap of their romantic getaway on her Instagram Stories, showing off a view overlooking a scenic lake surrounded by trees.

The actress and Goop founder tagged the location as The Point, Upper Saranac Lake, which is about five hours north of New York City.

"Oh, you know, just breakfast," she cheekily wrote over the image.

Paltrow met Falchuk during her guest appearance spot on Glee in 2010, but they didn't officially start dating until 2014. (In January 2018, they announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine's Sex & Love issue after dating for more than three years.)

In September, Paltrow told PEOPLE in a Zoom interview that she and Falchuk meditate with each other "every morning."