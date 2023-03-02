Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Husband Brad Falchuk a Happy Birthday: 'He Won't See This'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk met via Glee in 2010 and have been married since 2018

Tommy McArdle
Published on March 2, 2023 11:06 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband writer/producer Brad Falchuk arrive for the Netflix premiere of "The Politician"
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her husband Brad Falchuk on his big day.

On Wednesday, Paltrow, 50, took to Instagram to joke that Falchuk, now 52, is "so cool" for not even using the social media platform before she asked that her followers to "wish him a happy birthday, anyway."

"He won't see this as he's not on social (another reason why he's so cool) but let's all wish him a happy birthday, anyway💙," Paltrow wrote in the caption to her post, accompanied by a solo shot of her husband.

A few of Paltrow's famous friends chimed in within the comments of her post, with Kim Kardashian and Chelsea Handler adding to Falchuk's birthday well-wishers.

"Happy Birthday, HOTNESS," Handler, 48, wrote in her comment.

Paltrow and Falchuk, a co-creator of the television series Glee, first met through the show in 2010 during Paltrow's guest appearance on Glee as substitute teacher Holly Holliday. At the time, Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

After splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014. They went public with their romance in April 2015 at Paltrow's pal and costar Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

The pair then secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018, with Paltrow telling PEOPLE she considered their nuptials her first wedding. In 2021, Paltrow called Falchuk "such a special, amazing man."

During an October interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow spoke to how Falchuk feels of her friendship with ex-fiancé Brad Pitt, whom she was with from 1994 to 1997 and re-connected with years later as friends.

Speaking on how Falchuk feels about the current state of their relationship, the Goop founder said: "My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]."

Added Paltrow: "Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody — and of course there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen.

"So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life," the actress explained at the time.

