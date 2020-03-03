Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Hilarious' Ex-Husband Chris Martin a Happy 43rd Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow had a sweet message for her ex-husband Chris Martin on his birthday.

The actress and Goop founder, 47, shared a tribute to the Coldplay frontman on Instagram Monday as he celebrated his 43rd birthday.

Paltrow shared a photo of herself, Martin and their son, Moses, 13, sitting in between them as they enjoyed a skiing trip.

“Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too). We 💝you #cajm,” Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Not pictured but no less present was the pair’s 15-year-old daughter, Apple.

Paltrow and Martin separated in 2014. Paltrow is now happily married to producer Brad Falchuk, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday.

The Oscar-winning actress also shared a tribute to her husband, writing on Instagram, “@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49,” alongside a photograph of Falchuk surrounded by nature.

“A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others,” she said. “I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”

Meanwhile, Martin has been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 30, since 2017. The foursome is often seen on vacation together, and Paltrow says she’s close with Johnson.

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in January. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”