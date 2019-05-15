Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Her Daughter Apple a Happy 15th Birthday with an 'Approved' Photo

How time flies!

Gwyneth Paltrow wished her daughter, Apple, a happy 15th birthday on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram tribute that revealed the teenager’s cheeky personality.

“Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin I will never be able to put into words how much I love you,” Paltrow, 46, wrote in the caption.

She added, “You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!”

Along with a photo of Apple holding a pink rose in her mouth and looking away from the camera, the Avengers: Endgame actress also included a photo of a text message conversation between her and Apple in which the teenager sent her mother “options of Apple approved birthday posts.”

“Oh why thank you,” Paltrow wrote back, while teasing, “Don’t need to break the old Internet again, now do we?”

“Yeah let’s not,” Apple replied.

Paltrow’s birthday tribute to Apple comes just two days after the actress shared a sweet photo of herself, her daughter and her 13-year-old son Moses for Mother’s Day. She shares both kids with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life,” Paltrow wrote in the caption. “I love you both so much. I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!!”

Paltrow remarried to TV producer Brad Falchuk in an intimate wedding ceremony in September 2018. Martin is dating actress Dakota Johnson, with Paltrow sharing a photo of herself, Johnson and friend Derek Blasberg on Instagram in April.

“Consciously throupling,” Blasberg captioned the shot from the party.