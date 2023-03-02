Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Sweetest' Ex Chris Martin Happy Birthday: 'We Love You'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her ex-husband Chris Martin on his big day.

Paltrow, 50, shared a selfie of herself with Martin, who turns 46 on Thursday, on Instagram to wish the Coldplay frontman and "sweetest father and friend" a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend ❤️ we love you, cajm," the actress wrote, spelling out Martin's initials.

Martin's birthday comes one day after Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk's birthday, which also received its own message shared on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Paltrow joked that Falchuk, now 52, is "so cool" for not even using the social media platform before she asked that her followers "wish him a happy birthday, anyway."

"He won't see this as he's not on social (another reason why he's so cool) but let's all wish him a happy birthday, anyway 💙," Paltrow wrote in the caption, accompanied by a solo shot of her husband, whom she married in 2018.

Paltrow and Martin first met in 2002 while hanging backstage at one of Martin's Coldplay concerts. They began dating and tied the knot in 2003. Over the course of their decade-long marriage, Paltrow and Martin welcomed two kids, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

The pair, in March 2014, announced they were splitting up in a post on the Goop website titled "Conscious Uncoupling."

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate," the pair wrote at the time. "We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been."

In the post, Paltrow and Martin added that they are "parents first and foremost," and asked for privacy during "this difficult time."

"We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner," the announcement concluded at the time.

Since then, the pair have grown into close friends and co-parents, with Paltrow saying during a virtual June 2021 appearance on Today that Martin — who has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017 — is "like my brother."

"You know, he's my family. I love him," she said at the time. "And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well. ... You know, it really did, I have to say."