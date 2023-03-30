Entertainment Movies What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 09:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Gwyneth Paltrow didn't wish any ill will against the man who sued her. After the Academy Award winner, 50, was found not liable Thursday in a lawsuit brought against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash, she could be seen whispering something to him in footage of her leaving the Park City, Utah, courtroom. "I wish you well," Sanderson, 76, recounted her saying as he talked to reporters outside, according to the Associated Press, noting that he responded: "Thank you, dear." Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out After Utah Ski Trial Verdict: 'I Am Pleased with the Outcome' He told Extra that Paltrow's words were "very kind of her," although when asked if he thought she was lying, Sanderson said: "I believe she thinks she has the truth… but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods." Paltrow previously shared a statement on her Instagram Story after the jury found Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the collision following three hours of deliberation, awarding her the requested $1 and legal fees. Rick Bowmer/AP "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," wrote Paltrow. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case." Gwyneth Paltrow Found Not Liable in Utah Ski Crash Case, Terry Sanderson '100 Percent' at Fault In Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor, who he alleges filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident. Sanderson originally described the incident as "a hit-and-run ski crash" in which Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control and hit" him in the back, adding she "got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," according to his 2019 lawsuit. Getty The doctor requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement. A rep for Paltrow told PEOPLE at the time: "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that." Paltrow also denied the allegations in a countersuit filed the next month, claiming that Sanderson actually was the one who hit her from behind and was then trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth." RELATED VIDEO: The Biggest Bombshells from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial The Goop mogul's countersuit said that Sanderson "apologized" for the accident at the time. It also claimed that the ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, recorded Sanderson in the initial incident report, saying "he had not seen Ms. Paltrow." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "She did not knock him down. He knocked her down. He was not knocked out. Ms. Paltrow was skiing carefully. She skied slowly to stay behind her children, who were receiving skiing instruction slightly further down the mountain," the actress alleged in her 2019 filing.