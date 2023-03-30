What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered in Terry Sanderson's Ear After Utah Ski Trial Verdict

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash

Published on March 30, 2023 09:39 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't wish any ill will against the man who sued her.

After the Academy Award winner, 50, was found not liable Thursday in a lawsuit brought against her by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski crash, she could be seen whispering something to him in footage of her leaving the Park City, Utah, courtroom.

"I wish you well," Sanderson, 76, recounted her saying as he talked to reporters outside, according to the Associated Press, noting that he responded: "Thank you, dear."

He told Extra that Paltrow's words were "very kind of her," although when asked if he thought she was lying, Sanderson said: "I believe she thinks she has the truth… but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods."

Paltrow previously shared a statement on her Instagram Story after the jury found Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the collision following three hours of deliberation, awarding her the requested $1 and legal fees.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Rick Bowmer/AP

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," wrote Paltrow. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

In Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor, who he alleges filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident.

Sanderson originally described the incident as "a hit-and-run ski crash" in which Paltrow allegedly "skied out of control and hit" him in the back, adding she "got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured," according to his 2019 lawsuit.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Getty

The doctor requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.

A rep for Paltrow told PEOPLE at the time: "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

Paltrow also denied the allegations in a countersuit filed the next month, claiming that Sanderson actually was the one who hit her from behind and was then trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

RELATED VIDEO: The Biggest Bombshells from Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah Ski Trial

The Goop mogul's countersuit said that Sanderson "apologized" for the accident at the time. It also claimed that the ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, recorded Sanderson in the initial incident report, saying "he had not seen Ms. Paltrow."

"She did not knock him down. He knocked her down. He was not knocked out. Ms. Paltrow was skiing carefully. She skied slowly to stay behind her children, who were receiving skiing instruction slightly further down the mountain," the actress alleged in her 2019 filing.

