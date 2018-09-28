Everything We Know About Gwyneth Paltrow's Wedding — from the Hamptons to A-List Guests

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding is right around the corner.

The actress is marrying producer Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons this weekend, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

Paltrow, who turned 46 on Thursday, is gearing up for her wedding weekend in glamorous style — she was recently spotted at a New York City lingerie store.

The Oscar-winning actress and Falchuk confirmed their engagement in January after more than four years together.

As the duo prepares for their big day, here’s everything to know about their nuptials.

How They Met

Falchuk has been a longtime producing partner of Ryan Murphy. Their projects include American Horror Story and Scream Queens, as well as one little show that started it all for the bride and groom: Glee.

Paltrow officially met Falchuk in 2010 during her first guest appearance as substitute teacher Holly Holiday.

While the two knew each other then, they didn’t start dating until August 2014 after the actress’ split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after more than a decade of marriage.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk Splash News

RELATED: Conscious Coupling: Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Sweet, Low-Key Romance

The two kept their romance low-key for about a year before going public with their relationship in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s star-studded 50th birthday party.

The “seem very happy together,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Confirming the Big News

The couple announced their engagement on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

The Shakespeare in Love actress called their romance her first “adult relationship” despite her previous marriage to Martin.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” she said in the issue.

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said of getting married again. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk for Goop Magazine Steven Pan

A-List Friends

Paltrow and Falchuk are deeply embedded in Hollywood and have amassed a circle of well-known friends.

The lovebirds celebrated their engagement party alongside their closest friends in Los Angeles in April. Among those invited were Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Demi Moore, Julie Roberts and Reese Witherspoon.

Other stars were also photographed at the luxurious bash including Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler, Steven Spielberg, Chelsea Handler and Jerry Seinfeld along with his wife Jessica.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Getting Married to Producer Brad Falchuk This Weekend

Murphy is also a good bet to attend the wedding since he hosted their engagement party. Sure to be there: Paltrow’s two children with ex-husband Chris Martin: Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Prime Location

Sources tell PEOPLE Paltrow will be married in the Hamptons, where she also owns a home.

The actress opened up her house to The Home Edit in June 2017 for a revamping project involving her children’s playroom and her pantry.

The results were crisp with color-coded spaces for her two children, as well as a beachy vibe for the pantry, which might give fans a few hints as to the possible design for her wedding.

RELATED VIDEO: Stars Come Out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s Black Tie Engagement Party

It’s All in the Details

Paltrow couldn’t contain her excitement when it came to wedding planning when she spoke to PEOPLE in January.

“I’m excited about everything!” the actress told PeopleStyle. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”

While at the time Paltrow had not begun “any formal plans” for the wedding, the star said she was having fun brainstorming with her best friends.

“It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends,” she said. “They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute.”