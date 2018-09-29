Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ex Chris Martin Performs at Global Citizen Festival in N.Y.C. as She Marries

As Gwyneth Paltrow was getting married to Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons, her ex-husband Chris Martin was busy performing in New York City.

The Coldplay frontman, 41, attended the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday in Central Park as Paltrow’s wedding was underway in front of a slew of A-list guests.

Martin, who split from the actress in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, sang at the event and was joined by Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness.

Paltrow, 46, and Martin first met in 2002 and eloped in December 2003. The duo shares 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. She officially filed for divorce in 2015 and started dating Falchuk in 2014 before getting engaged in January.

Martin has moved on with actress Dakota Johnson. The two first sparked gossip after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles. They were “cozy, laughing and affectionate,” said a source at the time, adding that it was just the two of them at dinner.

The notoriously private couple have been showing more PDA lately. This summer they were spotted cuddling up to one another during a Radiohead concert and holding hands during a Malibu stroll.

Johnson and Martin also cemented their relationship with brand-new matching infinity symbol tattoos, debuting their new ink just a day apart from one another.

The Fifty Shades Freed actress showed hers off at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Meanwhile, Martin was spotted in L.A. one day prior with his new ink — located on his inner right arm — at a party for the clothing brand Outerknown.

What makes the stars’ new tatts even more noticeably coordinating is the fact that they both have double “XX” markings inside the infinity symbol.

A source told PEOPLE back in June that the couple was taking their relationship to the next level.

“For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together,” the source said. “Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

Martin has also been linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis since his split from Paltrow.