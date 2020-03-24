Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Gloves and Face Mask to Local Farmers' Market: 'We Must Take This Seriously'

Gwyneth Paltrow is doing her part to flatten the curve amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the Contagion actress opened up about her experience venturing out to the local farmers’ market with husband Brad Falchuck while wearing a full face mask and gloves in an abundance of caution.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Paltrow, 47, is seen wearing her protective gear, sunglasses, a maxi dress, and running sneakers as she holds two grocery bags.

The Goop founder shared that she and Falchuck, 49, were “grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning” and that the two “walked there (keeping lots of distance).”

The couple put on their masks and gloves when they neared the market, “only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity,” she said.

Paltrow went on to share her disappointment that while she and Falchuck have been practicing social distancing, others have not been doing their part.

RELATED: People Are Watching 2011’s Contagion in Huge Numbers as Coronavirus Spreads

“Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol),” she explained.

She added, “It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuck Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

The actress also gave several suggestions of activities to do while stuck in self-isolation.

“It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love,” she said.

RELATED: Why Face Masks Like Kate Hudson’s and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Aren’t Enough to Prevent Coronavirus

Paltrow closed out her post with a heartwarming message, sharing that she finds “hope in the generosity, love, protection and care…”

“My heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️,” she added.

Several users applauded Paltrow and her effort to promote healthy and safe practices during the pandemic.

“Thank you for this. Very important. All still learning and definitely praying everyone is taking this seriously,” one user wrote.

Another added, “thank you for using your platform to save lives ❤️.”

Many celebrities also took the opportunity to share their thoughts on Paltrow’s post.

Dax Shepard commented, “This makes me want to hang out with y’all,” to which Paltrow responded, “come over we can talk through the window.”

Selma Blair left a heart emoji on the post while Paris Hilton wrote, “Stay safe ❤️❤️❤️.”

Added Michelle Pfeiffer, “Looking chic✨.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.