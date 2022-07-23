Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Very Happy' for Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez After Vegas Wedding
Gwyneth Paltrow is feeling the love.
The Academy Award winner, 49, expressed her happiness for ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck after his surprise Las Vegas wedding to Jennifer Lopez as she answered questions from fans Friday on her Instagram Story.
When asked how she feels about the nuptials, Paltrow responded: "Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them."
She and Affleck, 49, previously dated on-and-off from 1997 to 2000, during which they starred together in Shakespeare in Love (1998) and Bounce (2000).
Paltrow has since reflected on her relationship with Affleck, telling Howard Stern in 2015: "He's super intelligent and really, really talented and he's funny. But he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend."
The Goop mogul has also shown her love for Bennifer 2.0 in the past. "Okay, this is cute," she commented on a red carpet photo of the pair at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Affleck and Lopez, 52, tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel during intimate midnight nuptials Saturday night.
"The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key," an insider told PEOPLE. "That's all they asked for."
The newlyweds jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway on Thursday, and they've since been photographed canoodling around the City of Love.
Affleck and Lopez, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance last year and announced their engagement in April.