Gwyneth Paltrow Finds Utah Ski Accident Trial 'Very Stressful': 'She Just Wants It to Be Over' (Source)

Gwyneth Paltrow feels "icky" about the ongoing Park City, Utah, civil court case involving a 2016 skiing incident, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Any involvement in a trial is stressful. Gwyneth has felt icky about it," the source says. "For her, the situation is even worse since the trial is streamed and she has a camera in her face every day. It's a very uncomfortable situation. It's very stressful."

Paltrow, 50, is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for negligence following a Feb. 26, 2016, incident in which the two collided while skiing on a beginner-level slope at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Sanderson first filed a lawsuit against her back in January 2019.

The Goop founder is expected to take the stand on Friday, and her two kids — daughter Apple, now 18, and son Moses, now 16 — are expected to testify at some point during the trial, along with her husband Brad Falchuk. They were all there the day of the incident seven years ago.

"She isn't happy that her children are involved either. This really has nothing to do with them," the source says. "They were minors when the accident happened."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson. Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty (2)

The source adds, "[Paltrow] isn't really speculating about what the outcome of the trial will be. This is not her focus. She just wants it to be over."

Both parties agree the collision at the center of the trial happened, but they share conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom. When Sanderson first filed his lawsuit in 2019, he sought damages in excess of $3.1 million back then, and a rep for Paltrow said at the time: "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

She then filed a countersuit the next month, denying the allegations and claiming that Terry was the one who hit her from behind and is now trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

Now, Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages, and Paltrow is countersuing for $1 and the cost of legal fees.