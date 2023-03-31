Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Says Actress Had No 'Reason to Lie Under Oath'

Gwyneth Paltrow was awarded $1 after a Utah jury found Terry Sanderson was '100 percent' at fault in the 2016 ski collision

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on March 31, 2023 10:22 AM
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident
Photo: Getty

A juror in Gwyneth Paltrow's civil suit in Utah is reflecting on the case one day after the actress was found not liable in the civil suit brought by Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski collision.

On Friday morning, Samantha Imrie — a.k.a. juror No. 11 in the trial, which lasted eight days — told ABC News how she and an eight-person jury in Park City, Utah reached a verdict after more than two hours of deliberation Thursday.

"The whole thing was a little shocking to me," Imrie, 31, told the outlet, noting she found 50-year-old Paltrow's testimony last Friday convincing.

"I think there was, in the back of my mind, yes, this woman's an actress and I took that into account, but I didn't feel she had a reason to lie under oath," she told ABC News. "She's always in the spotlight so she always has to be honest."

"[Sanderson] was telling his truth and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors," Imrie added of the retired optometrist who brought the lawsuit against Paltrow. "But I do think he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn't his truth."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson
Rick Bowmer/AP

The juror specifically cited testimony from Dr. Irving Scher, a principal biomechanical engineer who testified for Paltrow's defense team, as one expert witness whose testimony "had a stronger opinion" and noted social media photos that showed Sanderson, 76, traveling around the world despite his claims of traumatic brain injuries following the Feb. 26, 2016 incident.

"I think I wrote down, 'Wow, I need to make some more money so I can go travel this way,' " Imrie told the outlet. "I wouldn't have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that had been painted."

Imrie added in her interview with ABC News that she believes "it's important that the public doesn't just think that this was a win because Gwyneth's a celebrity."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Leaned In to Speak to Terry Sanderson While Leaving Courtroom After Winning Ski Trial

"I mean, this is based on the evidence. This is based on the law," Imrie, who otherwise works as a nurse, told ABC News. "I do work in medicine and you have to look at everyone the same. So I think that that should apply in the courtroom as well."

A jury found Thursday that Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault in the 2016 ski collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort and awarded Paltrow $1 in damages plus legal fees. After the verdict was announced, the Oscar winner said in a statement shared on her Instagram Story: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity."

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case," Paltrow added in the statement.

