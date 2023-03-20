Gwyneth Paltrow to Appear in Court Over 2016 Hit-and-Run Ski Crash Lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow is scheduled to appear in a Park City, Utah court in a lawsuit that alleges she crashed into a man while skiing in Feb. 2016 and left the scene of the crash.

Paltrow, 50, will stand trial in the civil lawsuit on Tuesday at Park City District Court in a case that is expected to last eight days, more than four years after Terry Sanderson, a Utah doctor, first filed a lawsuit against her back in Jan. 2019.

Paltrow filed a countersuit against Sanderson in Feb. 2019; the lawsuit stems from a Feb. 26, 2016 incident at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, in which the doctor claims that Paltrow ran into Sanderson from behind while skiing down the resort's beginner-level slope with a ski instructor.

An attorney for Paltrow did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Sanderson, a retired optometrist, alleged in his 2019 lawsuit that he suffered injuries including a "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

His lawsuit for $3.1 million also alleges a resort ski instructor filed a false report that claimed Paltrow did not cause the crash.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claimed in her 2019 countersuit that Sanderson actually hit her from behind and accused the doctor of attempting to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

The actress' 2019 countersuit claimed Sanderson "apologized" for the accident at the time and that the ski instructor on the scene, Eric Christiansen, recorded that Sanderson told him "he had not seen Ms. Paltrow" in the incident report he filed after the initial crash.

As noted by the Tribune, Deer Valley Resort's safety policies state that "people ahead or downhill of you have the right-of-way," though all skiers on the mountain "must be able to stop or avoid people or objects" at all times.

When the lawsuit was filed back in 2019, a rep for Paltrow told PEOPLE at the time: "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

"She did not knock him down. He knocked her down. He was not knocked out. Ms. Paltrow was skiing carefully. She skied slowly to stay behind her children, who were receiving skiing instruction slightly further down the mountain," the actress alleged in her 2019 countersuit.