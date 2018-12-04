Gwyneth Paltrow Thanks Ryan Murphy for 'Unwittingly' Setting Her Up with Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is giving thanks to her personal cupid and friend Ryan Murphy.

The 46-year-old actress delivered a heartfelt speech at Murphy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday in which she thanked the American Horror Story creator for setting her up with husband Brad Falchuk.

“Honestly, Ryan fascinates and I understand why,” the Oscar winner said in a video obtained by Variety. “There aren’t many things, and even fewer people, who you can count on to surprise you, to always offer you something truly new, to help you see the world from an angle you never imagined, and maybe even to, unwittingly, set you up with your husband.”

Falchuk, 47, jokingly said, “It happens.”

Falchuk is Murphy’s producing partner on shows such as Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Paltrow and Falchuk married on Sept. 29 with Murphy throwing their engagement party in April.

The 52-year-old showrunner told PEOPLE in November the two are “happier than ever.”

“They’re both so great. If you met them, you would root for their love story,” he continued. “It’s quite a love story, and I’m close to both of them from different periods in my life.”

Murphy added he had “introduced them, so I have a particular ownership in their love story. I’m very proud of that.”

Falchuk and Paltrow first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy award.

Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 14-year-old daughter Apple, and 12-year-old son Moses.

Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in March 2013.

“They’re beautiful parents,” Murphy said, adding that Paltrow and Falchuk are godparents to his children: Logan, 5, and Ford, 4, with his photographer husband, David Miller.

“I just learn from them,” Murphy added. “I call them up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my 4-year-old is cursing, what do I do?'”