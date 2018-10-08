Gwyneth Paltrow Makes First Public Appearance Since Marrying Brad Falchuk at London Event

Gwyneth Paltrow made her first public appearance on Monday since tying the knot to Brad Falchuk in September.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, was all smiles in a white ruffled dress with a pearl neckline as she attended her Goop launch party in Notting Hill, London.

Her good friend Demi Moore was also in attendance wearing a red patterned dress as the two posed together.

Paltrow married Falchuk on Sept. 29 in a private ceremony at her home in the Hamptons. Their nuptials were attended by a slew of A-list guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, as well as Paltrow’s Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop launch in Notting Hill, London on Monday Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The actress was recently in Paris during the second leg of their extravagant European honeymoon — which started in Italy.

Paltrow posted a happy photo of herself in front of a massive green and white floral display in the hotel lobby. Standing in an ankle-length black coat with her blonde hair down, she wrote, “Bonjour les fleurs! My favorite flower installation always in the lobby of the @fsparis.”

Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow Darren Gerrish/WireImage

On Friday, Paltrow shared a gorgeous vista from the Italian part of her honeymoon, writing, “Umbrian sunset.”

The actress was previously married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who is currently dating Dakota Johnson. Martin, 41, and Paltrow share two children: daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.