Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Life as a Newlywed: 'They Stay in and She Cooks'

Gwyneth Paltrow is enjoying a bit of domestic bliss with her happily blended family.

One month after marrying TV producer Brad Falchuk, 47, the actress, 46 and her new husband — who affectionately refer to themselves as The Faltrows — have settled into a cozy life together as a new family of six. They are enjoying living together at Paltrow’s Los Angeles home and divvying up parental duties like kid carpools

“They enjoy quiet nights at home with the kids,” says a Paltrow pal. “Gwyneth cooks, and they all catch up over family time.”

Paltrow is mom to Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, with ex-husband Chris Martin, and Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.

Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk John Dolan

“She is crazy in love with him,” adds the friend of the Oscar winner. “Brad is a fantastic guy. You can tell he is crazy about Gwyneth. They have a very special relationship.”

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

The ‘Faltrows’ married Sept. 29 in the backyard of Paltrow’s Amagansett, N.Y., country house.