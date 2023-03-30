Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out After Utah Ski Trial Verdict: 'I Am Pleased with the Outcome'

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," the actress says

Published on March 30, 2023 07:33 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow is speaking out after being found not liable in the civil suit brought by Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski collision.

A jury found Thursday that Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, was "100 percent" at fault in the collision that happened Feb. 26, 2016, at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. The two-week trial ended with less than three hours of deliberations, and Paltrow, 50, was awarded $1 in damages plus legal fees.

The Oscar winner says in a statement shared on her Instagram Story, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity."

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case," says Paltrow.

Her attorney Stephen Owens adds in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Lawyers for Sanderson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While exiting the courtroom after the verdict was revealed, Paltrow leaned in and briefly said something to Sanderson before continuing to leave.

The trial verdict came after more than seven days of testimony from people like Paltrow herself, as well as plaintiff Sanderson, two of his daughters, plus eyewitnesses to the immediate aftermath of the collision.

Paltrow testified that she "absolutely froze" during the incident, then became upset when she knew what happened and screamed at Sanderson using profanity. "Yes I did. I apologize for my bad language," she told the jury.

"I said, 'You skied directly into my F-ing back,' and he said, 'Oh, sorry, sorry, I'm sorry,' " she added. "I was pretty upset."

Both parties in the civil suit agreed the collision in question happened, but they had conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom. Paltrow agreed she did not inquire about Sanderson's condition after she said she was told by the ski instructor he'd handle the situation and left to meet her kids. After lunch, she got a massage while having back and knee pain, she said.

"I think you have to keep in mind when you're the victim of a crash your psychology is not necessarily thinking about the person who perpetrated it ... I thought it was very minor on the day," she said, noting she "stuck around long enough for [Sanderson] to say he was okay."

Sanderson testified, "I realized, after a period of time, that no one believed how serious my injuries were." When it came time for her lawyers to ask her questions, Paltrow said on the stand that she felt "very sorry" for Sanderson. "It seems like he's had a very difficult life. But I did not cause the accident, so I cannot be at fault for anything that subsequently happened to him."

