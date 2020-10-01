Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Scenic Photo of Wedding Anniversary Trip with Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk married in September 2018 at her East Hamptons home

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk took in quite the view while celebrating their anniversary.

The couple tied the knot two years ago this week and are marking their anniversary with a trip to upstate New York. Paltrow shared a quick snapshot of their romantic getaway on her Instagram Story Wednesday, showing off the view overlooking a scenic lake surrounded by trees. Paltrow tagged the location as The Point, Upper Saranac Lake, a lake about 5 hours north of New York City.

"Oh, you know, just breakfast," Paltrow cheekily wrote over the image.

Paltrow, 48, and Falchuk, 49, wed at an intimate ceremony with only 70 guests and their respective kids present. Paltrow had daughter Apple, 16, and Falchuk's daughter Isabella as her bridesmaids while Falchuk counted on his son Brody and Paltrow's son Moses, 14, as his groomsmen.

On the day of their anniversary, Paltrow shared a sweet selfie of the two seemingly taken at the same lake.

The shot shows them in the woods in front of a lake, with both cozied up for the outing. She accompanied the Instagram post with a simple caption.

″Year two, through 💙💙," Paltrow wrote alongside the shot.

At the wedding ceremony, guests — including Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner, Paltrow’s close childhood friends, and stars like Ryan Murphy, Rob Lowe, and Steven Spielberg — watched Paltrow and Falchuck say their “I dos” under a white wooden tent draped with flowing white fabric and lit by candlelight chandeliers. The couple kissed in front of a pergola of greenery and wild flowers with cylinders of oversized candles abound.

Paltrow met Falchuk during her guest appearance spot on Glee in 2010, but they didn’t officially start dating until 2014. (In January, they announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.)