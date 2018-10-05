Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are enjoying life as newlyweds.

On Friday, almost a week after the pair tied the knot, the actress posted a scenic shot from their honeymoon travels in Italy.

“Umbrian sunset,” Paltrow, 46, captioned the beautiful image of a pink sunset disappearing behind a valley of trees.

The couple is no stranger to the European country, as they vacationed there together during summer 2015. As they enjoyed their Italian getaway, which included visits to Rome and Positano (on the Amalfi coast), Paltrow documented their trip on Instagram with scenic photos of shorelines and homemade pasta.

She has also previously shared her love for sunsets in the Umbria, which is referred to as Italy’s “green heart” for its abundance of forests.

Last year, the Goop creator shared a photo of herself from the green region, standing in the bright sunlight while holding a bottle of wine. “Last sunset in #umbria,” she wrote in July 2017.

Their honeymoon trip comes less than a week after Paltrow and Falchuk, 47, said “I do” in front of 75 family and friends at Paltrow’s Hamptons home on Sept. 29.

The wedding, which was “intimate and romantic,” brought in many of their A-list friends, including Jerry Seinfeld — who hosted a rehearsal dinner at their estate with his wife — Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe, and Robert Downey Jr.

“The whole wedding seemed very intimate and romantic,” a source told PEOPLE. “The friends that attended are all people that love them. Throughout the reception, guests laughed and you could tell everyone had a wonderful time. It was truly a beautiful wedding.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Just one day after the celebration, the Oscar winner confirmed their nuptials by posting a sweet, captionless photo of the couple holding hands while showing off their matching gold wedding bands.

In the image, Paltrow’s hand rested on top of Falchuk’s, as she tucked her pinky between two of his fingers.

The couple announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

In the spread, Paltrow, who first met Falchuk during a guest appearance on Glee in 2010, called her then-fiancé the “man I was meant to be with.”

“Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be,” she said on why she was ready to tie the knot with the producer. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

Despite previously eloping with ex-husband Chris Martin in 2003, Paltrow told PeopleStyle in January that she was giddy thinking about what her nuptials would look like.

“I’m excited about everything!” she said. “I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”