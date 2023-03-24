Gwyneth Paltrow's Private Security Asked to 'Bring in Treats' for Bailiffs During Trial but Got Denied

Gwyneth Paltrow is in a Utah courtroom for a civil trial with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a 2016 ski accident

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow's private security team asked to "bring in treats" for the bailiffs on day three of the ongoing civil case in Park City, Utah, over a 2016 skiing incident.

As Judge Kent R. Holmberg brought the court to session on Thursday, Paltrow's attorney Stephen Owens made the request, which was quickly denied after the plaintiff Terry Sanderson's attorneys objected.

"The private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they've been, so I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections," Owens told the court.

There was an objection, and the judge denied the request, instructing Owens to say "thank you but no thank you" on the treats.

"If the parties decide to do that later, that's fine too," Holmberg added, after Sanderson's attorney Lawrence Buhler objected to the motion.

"He should have asked us first, frankly," Buhler remarked to the court of the motion, to which Owens responded: "It hasn't been done."

"I know, but he should have asked us first. He talked about it, but he just sprung it on us now," Buhler added. "So we object."

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom, in Park City, Utah.
Rick Bowmer/AP/Shutterstock

Paltrow's attorneys voiced concern over the amount of media members present outside the Park City court during the trial's first three days, including asking the judge whether cameras with live video feeds placed in the courtroom should be pointed directly at the actress. (The trial is being live-streamed by multiple outlets and an Associated Press photographer is posted in the courtroom.)

"We have a new camera pointed directly at my client, right there, on the right," Paltrow's attorney Owens said before proceedings began Wednesday. "And this has been a problem where, for instance, reporters being in front of my client's car going out [Tuesday]. Cameras in her face, inches away."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Terry Sanderson in court
Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson. Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty (2)

"I want to be advised if there are new changes, because it's just by chance that we see there's a camera pointed directly at her, which is contrary to the decorum order," he added, after Judge Holmberg indicated the court and bailiffs were working on meeting the defense's request.

Paltrow, 50, is being sued by retired optometrist Sanderson, 76, who first filed a lawsuit against her back in January 2019, following a Feb. 26, 2016, incident in which the two collided while skiing on a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort. Both parties agree the collision happened but they have conflicting points of view on who crashed into whom.

