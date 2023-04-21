Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson Deny 'Iron Man 2' Feud Rumor: 'Happy to Have Another Woman Around'

The actresses recalled their experience on the Iron Man 2 set during the latest episode of The goop Podcast

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on April 21, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson Deny ‘Iron Man 2’ Feud Rumor: ‘Happy to Have Another Woman Around’  
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Monica Schipper/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson are clearing up past rumors about working together on Iron Man 2.

On Tuesday's episode of The goop Podcast, the actresses reflected on their experiences making films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, addressing rumors from their time on the set of the 2010 Iron Man sequel.

"People ask me, 'Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn't get along on Iron Man?' " Paltrow, 50, told Johansson, 38, while reminiscing about the 2010 film.

The film marked Johansson's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after being cast as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, and Paltrow reprised her role of Pepper Potts.

"You were so nice to me!" said Johansson as she asked Paltrow if that was an actual rumor. "You could've been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I'd never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships."

Actor Mickey Rourke, actress Scarlett Johansson, director Jon Favreau, actor Robert Downey Jr., actress Gwyneth Paltrow and actor Don Cheadle pose at Los Angeles Photo Call for "Iron Man 2" at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills on April 23, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.
Iron Man 2 cast in 2010. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Goop founder responded by telling Johansson that the cast was "so psyched" that Johansson was there and added that she was "happy to have another woman around." Iron Man 2 also starred Robert Downey Jr., Mickey Rourke, Don Cheadle and Jon Favreau.

"I know. You kept telling me that," Johansson quipped. "You were like, 'Thank God!' "

While Paltrow added it was "so fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally," both shared a common sentiment that their time in Marvel movies might be done.

"Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do," Johansson said. "Also, coming back and playing a character again and again over a decade of time is such a unique experience."

Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Leon Bennett/Getty

After Paltrow joked that the possibility of a "64-year-old Pepper Potts" popping up in future movies seemed unlikely, she pointed out, "I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me."

Back in 2010, Paltrow also shut down claims of a feud with Johansson, telling PEOPLE at the time, "They're pitting you against each other and I just think, 'Why do we need to make a problem between women?' I think that's the part that's lame."

She then added, "I adore Scarlett. I loved having her on set. She is really funny. She swears a lot. She has a dirty sense of humor. She loves to cook. She's like a girl after my own heart."

