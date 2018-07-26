Gwyneth Paltrow Says Harvey Weinstein Was 'Horrible' and 'Generous' With Her

Gwyneth Paltrow is shedding more light on the “abusive” relationship she had with Harvey Weinstein before accusing him of sexual harassment.

The Goop CEO was featured in a lengthy profile for the New York Times that takes an in depth look at her life — including her claims that the disgraced movie mogul once sexually harassed her. But in the new profile, Paltrow, 45, said the rest of the relationship with Weinstein was almost worse than the alleged proposition.

“The one time that Harvey propositioned me was really almost the least of it in terms of how onerous that relationship was, and it was very quid pro quo and punitive, and I always felt like I was on thin ice, and he could be truly horrible and mean and then be incredibly generous. It was kind of like a classic abusive relationship,” Paltrow explained.

Harvey Weinstein and Gwyneth Paltrow Dave Benett/Getty

In a New York Times report from October 2017, Paltrow claimed Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room after the movie mogul hired her for the lead role in Emma when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she told the NYT.

Paltrow also explained in the new piece that relationships like that are why she decided to step away from acting and focus fully on her business, where she’s the boss.

“I really liked acting,” she said. “But at a certain point, it started to feel frustrating in a way not to have true agency, like to be beholden to other people to give you a job, or to create something, to put something into the world.”