Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s having the best sex of her life with husband Brad Falchuk but adds it feels like "I’m cheating"

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Having Some of the Best Sex of Her Life Because She's a 'Newlywed'

Gwyneth Paltrow is basking in newlywedded bliss—three years after tying the knot!

The actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk where she spoke about her new Netflix show Sex, Love, and Goop. Host Jada Pinkett Smith told Paltrow, "So we read that you're having some of the best sex these days, which yay! And you're 49."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paltrow replied, "Yes, but I'm a newlywed, so it's like I'm cheating maybe a little bit. You know?"

When asked how long she'd been married to husband Brad Falchuk, Paltrow said, "Only three. We just had our three-year anniversary."

The Oscar winner married Falchuk in September 2018. The actress has two children, daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Last week, the actress appeared on the cover of PEOPLE where she revealed she and Falchuk were "still in the honeymoon phase" of their relationship.

"I am really lucky I married Brad. There is just something about us together," she said. "We've been able to build on all the stuff we've gone through in life and create something really amazing. And I'm grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots!"

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Still "In the Honeymoon Phase" with Husband Brad Falchuk: "A Second Marriage Can Be a Beautiful Gift"

Fittingly, in her Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop, which is now streaming, the businesswoman leads discussions with five couples navigating everything from marriage intimacy to past sexual traumas — and opens up about her own previous relationships.

"It's so important to be honest," Paltrow said. "If you're trying to please somebody or be somebody you're not, you're lying to yourself. There are definitely times in my life when I look back and think, 'I was not aligned with myself.' And therefore I was in a relationship that was not positive for me."

In part, thanks to "a lot of therapy," Paltrow said she was able to recognize unhealthy patterns in her past.

"We don't like to fail, and we don't like to be vulnerable and we white knuckle through it," she said. "We push our inner voice down. But when you start to admit the hard stuff to yourself, there's no way back."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With Falchuk, "the key has been being as accountable as possible for the negative ways I was in earlier relationships," said Paltrow. "I have worked hard to break old patterns and work on long-held intimacy issues in order to make the most out of my marriage. Divorce is never something you hope for or plan, a second marriage can be a beautiful gift."

Paltrow also shared their sweet Saturday morning tradition.