Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s 'Friendly' with Ex Brad Pitt: 'I Don't Have Any Really Bad Blood'

Let Gwyneth Paltrow show you how to gracefully stay friends with all your exes.

The Oscar winner appears on the February cover of Harper’s Bazaar, where she admits she’s still on good terms with all her past loves. Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin share two kids — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — and happily coparent after separating amicably in 2014.

“One of them is still one of my best friends—one from high school, Tony Woods. And I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood,” she said.

Paltrow and Pitt recently both attended the Golden Globes, where Pitt won best supporting actor for his performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The Goop CEO attended in support of her nominated show, The Politician.

Paltrow, 47, and Pitt, 56, were together from 1994 to 1997 and were engaged. She then dated Ben Affleck from 1997 to 2000 before meeting Martin in 2002 and getting married in 2003.

After Martin, Paltrow started dating producer Brad Falchuk, 48, and the two tied the knot in September 2018.

Paltrow is even friendly with her exes’ new loves. The actress also opened up about her relationship with Dakota Johnson, who has been linked Martin since October 2017. Paltrow, Falchuk, Martin, 42, and Johnson, 30, have all been seen spending time together multiple times.

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she told the magazine. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

A source previously told PEOPLE, “It’s very important to her to be on good terms with Chris’ girlfriend. She’s not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she’s very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.”