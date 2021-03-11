The actress was last seen as Pepper Potts in the 2019 blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Would 'Of Course Be Open' to Playing Pepper Potts for Marvel Again

Gwyneth Paltrow is never saying never to returning to the Marvel Universe.

During an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV show!), while promoting Xeomin, her new anti-wrinkle injection for frown lines, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about whether she'd ever return as her popular character, Pepper Potts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that," Paltrow, 48, said.

The actress's focus has shifted from acting to the company she founded and where she currently serves as CEO: Goop.

During a panel at Advertising Week New York in 2019, Paltrow spoke about expanding her resumé to include different ventures .

"I wouldn't say I'm that passionate about it anymore…I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career…at a certain point I felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do …so I did a little pivot," she shared of creating her beauty and wellness brand.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Francois Duhamel/Paramount

In March 2019, the Avengers: Endgame star was featured in a New York Times profile where she revealed she "was masquerading as an actor" before creating her business.

Her new line of work probably pleases her actress mother Blythe Danner, who Paltrow said used to beg her to not go into the family business. Her dad, Bruce Paltrow, was a famous producer before his death in 2002.