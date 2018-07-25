Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Regrets Not Having a Third Child: 'I Really Wanted Another One'

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about motherhood — and how she wish she had a third child.

The actress and Goop CEO is featured in a in-depth new profile in the New York Times where she gets candid about her life and her regret over not having another child. Paltrow shares 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, but admitted to journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner that she wished she’d given them another sibling.

“All I’m saying is it’s not nothing,” she said of having a third. “I really wanted another one.”

Gwyneth Paltrow with Moses and Apple Source Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Paltrow admits that she struggled with the criticism that came from her split with Martin. The two famously announced they were “consciously uncoupling” in March 2014 — a term that quickly earned ire from people around the world for the way it handled divorce.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Feared Intimacy’ Before ‘Adult Relationship’ with Brad Falchu

“I was really saying we’re in a lot of pain, we failed at this; we’re going to try and do it in a different way,” she explained. “But I was so raw that I didn’t anticipate…I think that was an instance where it really hit me that an insouciance with language from me is different than from somebody else.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Colin Young-Wolff /Invision/AP

But the miscommunication still drew backlash, and Paltrow recalled seeing a tabloid magazine name her the “most hated celebrity.”

“I remember being like, ‘Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow,’ ” she said. “It was also the same week that I was PEOPLE’s Most Beautiful Woman. For a minute I was like, ‘Wait, I don’t understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world’s most beautiful?’ ”

Paltrow has since moved on with producer Brad Falchuk and announced the two were engaged after four years of dating in January 2018.