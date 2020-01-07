Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'Loves' Ex Chris Martin's Girlfriend Dakota Johnson: I 'Adore Her'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have perfected the blended family.

Five years after their separation in 2014, the friendly exes continue to raise their kids — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — together, and have even found room for their new loves.

Paltrow, 47, is now happily married to producer Brad Falchuk, 48, while Martin, 42, had been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 30, since 2017. The foursome are often seen on vacation together, and Paltrow says she’s close with Johnson.

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in the publication’s latest cover story. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

A source previously told PEOPLE, “It’s very important to her to be on good terms with Chris’ girlfriend. She’s not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she’s very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way.”

The group most recently celebrated Johnson’s 30th birthday in October, with Martin and Paltrow both attending. Johnson even arrived at the party with Martin and his son Moses, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Dakota had a huge birthday celebration and she seemed to have a wonderful time,” said the insider. “You can tell that she is loved because so many of her friends showed up. Even Gwyneth was there.”

The two actresses spent some time catching up together as the festivities went into full swing with a band as well as a silent disco where guests could listen to music with wireless headphones.

“Dakota seems very close with her,” said the source. “They hugged and chatted a lot.”

Also in attendance were Johnson’s mom Melanie Griffith, Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn and Robert Downey Jr.