Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Listens to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s 'WAP' When She’s Upset

When asked what songs she goes to when she's feeling down during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Goop founder didn't have to think for long.

"Wet A-- P---y," she quickly responded, sending Clarkson falling out of her chair in a fit of laughter.

"I need to see the tape back," Clarkson joked. "Cause I felt like I was like, 'Oh...wait what?'"

She added, "You win for favorite guest this season. That was amazing. I needed that in my soul."

Paltrow's candid song choice confession comes just a few days after she opened up about an emotional time in her life.

On Monday, the actress reminisced about the "intense" experience of being nominated for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love and taking home the award during an episode of the podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

"In L.A. everybody was so supportive," Paltrow said. "I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming."

"I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward," she said. "It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange."

Paltrow said, "It was the weirdest most surreal time. You're also kind of embarrassed that you're nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, 'I can't even believe this is happening. I'm not even that good. Does everybody hate me?'"

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Paltrow is not alone in her love for Cardi and Megan's saucy single.

The song has been an absolute mega-hit. However, despite its popularity, it wasn't nominated for a Grammy (Cardi revealed on Instagram Live that she didn't submit the song for consideration).