Gwyneth Paltrow starred in The Royal Tenenbaums as chain-smoking Margot a few years after her Oscar win

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Royal Tenenbaums Is the Only Film of Hers She Can Watch - For a Sweet Reason

Gwyneth Paltrow has plenty of reasons to be sentimental about The Royal Tenenbaums.

The Goop CEO, 48, has named Wes Anderson's 2001 movie as one of her favorites in her catalog several times. During Tribeca Festival's virtual reunion with the cast on Monday night, Paltrow revealed one of the sweet reasons the film holds such a fond place in her heart.

The movie screened in front of fans to celebrate the 20th anniversary before the cast reunited virtually to talk about Anderson's iconic movie. During the reunion, Paltrow revealed Tenenbaums is the only movie she can watch herself in due to a moving connection to her late dad, Bruce Paltrow.

"I have a memory of my dad visiting," Paltrow said during the panel, according to USA Today. "He came the day that we did a scene where I'm getting off the bus and Richie's picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day."

"I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career," she added.

Bruce later died the year after the movie came out in October 2002 from complications of cancer and pneumonia. He was 58.

Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and her father Bruce Gwyneth and Bruce Paltrow | Credit: George De Sota/Getty Images

Paltrow recently looked back on how she honored her dad's legacy during her 2018 wedding to producer Brad Falchuk.

In an interview with Vogue, Paltrow recalled how her dad first surprised her on her big Oscars night in 1999, where she won Best Actress for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

"I had borrowed [these] Harry Winston earrings and necklace for the Oscars, and then after I won, my dad, as a present, surprised me with them," Paltrow explained to Vogue, getting emotional as she shared the story. "Now I'm gonna cry. So, that was very sweet."