Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Rob Lowe's Wife Taught Her About Oral Sex

The actress and makeup artist have been friends for three decades

It turns out that Rob Lowe's wife, Sheryl Berkoff, taught Gwyneth Paltrow some of her bedroom secrets.

Paltrow, 47, joined her longtime friend Lowe, 56, on his Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast this week — revealing that the makeup artist taught her "how to give a blow job" when she was a teenager.

Paltrow explained to listeners on the podcast that she met Lowe through Berkoff, who first befriended her after doing makeup for her mom and was an immediate role model for the Goop founder.

"I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16," the Politician actress said. "She was doing my mom's makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her."

Image zoom Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow

"First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool," Paltrow continued. "And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a blow job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff."

"I just worshipped her. I thought she was literally the coolest chick of all time," she said, adding that she appreciated how Berkoff treated her like an adult. "She was so awesome to me. And I was a high school kid. Like, the fact that she's loved me that much before I was anyone or anything, you know?"

Paltrow didn't share with Lowe the specifics of what Berkoff told her, saying, "It was less about remembering the technique — although I'm sure that I implemented it the first chance I got."