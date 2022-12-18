Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Pretty Much' Friends with All Her Exes: 'I Don't Want to Have Bad Blood'

The Goop founder shared her thoughts in a recent Instagram Story question-and-answer session

By
Published on December 18, 2022 12:00 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow is cool with her exes, and she's being candid about it with her fans.

The Goop founder, 50, got real with her followers in an Instagram Story question-and-answer session on Friday, when she revealed whether she's still on good terms with some former partners.

"Pretty much. I really believe in conscious uncoupling," she wrote, per Yahoo." When you spend meaningful time with someone, it's nice to have it morph into friendship. I don't want to have bad blood with anyone, ever (if I can help it.)"

Gwyneth Paltrow wears Carolina Herrera to Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Elsewhere, during the Q&A, Paltrow answered a fan who asked if she had any tips as to how to stay productive.

"I am a deeply optimistic person, and I think that impacts having a positive outlook on life," she said, as cited by Yahoo. "I think the reason I have a positive outlook is because I try to have a really strong relationship with my body — myself, my relationships and a higher power. Those three things make everything fall into line, and I think it gives me a baseline of positivity."

Paltrow's exes include Chris Martin (with whom she shares 18-year-old Apple Blythe and 16-year-old Moses) and Brad Pitt. The actress has been using the phrase "conscious uncoupling" for a while, first pulling it out in March 2014 when she and Martin announced they were separating. She was made aware of the term by philosopher Dr. Habib Sadeghi and his wife Dr. Shahrzad, and it means to split up with "minimal acrimony," the actress revealed in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern.

In a 2019 episode of Armchair Expert, Paltrow shared that the phrase was a "way to circumvent [pain of divorce] and go directly to the point where we're friends, and we remember what we loved about each other, and constantly acknowledge that we created these incredible human beings together."

"We're a family, that's it," she continued. "We can pretend we're not, and hate each other… or, [we can] try to reinvent this for ourselves."

And while the actress felt the phrase was a "beautiful concept," she said in that same interview that she'd been dealing with "brutal" backlash for the use of it. As she elaborated, Paltrow felt a "layer of the world turning on us about saying, essentially, we just want to be nice to each other and stay a family."

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk, 51, the Glee co-creator who she wed in 2018. And as she revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, her husband is cool with her friendships, specifically the one she still shares with Pitt, 58.

"My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship]," she said, adding that "one of the things" her husband probably likes about her is her belief in "conscious uncoupling."

"Whether you're uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, a boyfriend, I really do believe that if you've invested in somebody — and of course, there are exceptions — to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you're not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen," she said. "So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it's nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life."

