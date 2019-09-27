Gwyneth Paltrow Says Parenting Is ‘the Greatest’ but Her Kids Can Be ‘D—s'

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting real about parenting.

The actress, who shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, opened up about raising two teenagers during a recent interview on the Today show.

When Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Paltrow, 47, what to expect as her own young kids get older, Paltrow responded, “It’s the best.”

“They’re really coming into themselves,” she added. “They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest.”

But she cautioned: “Yeah, they can be kind of, you know, d—s once in a while,” Paltrow continued, causing the show to bleep her profanity, according to E! News.

“We don’t usually put a seven second delay on when Gwyneth comes on,” Guthrie joked afterwards. “I don’t even know if we’re allowed to say that!”

“Sorry about that,” Paltrow said with a smile. “Sorry! Sorry America!”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

In the same interview, Paltrow revealed that she thought of her daughter Apple when she decided to come forward about her sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The Goop CEO was one of the first women to speak on the record in late 2017 about Weinstein, who she accused of sexually harassing her in a hotel room when she was 22.

“I was really scared. I think society had shown us only basically examples where women coming forward ended up not being advantageous for the woman but I really felt like it was time,” Paltrow said.

“I think also having a teenage daughter that’s the love of my life, and worrying about her going into the workplace and feeling like if there was ever a chance that there could be a cultural shift on this stuff, I wanted to participate in,” she continued. “I never could have imagined that collectively a shift this seismic would happen, but I feel proud that I have a small part in it.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In the original New York Times report from October 2017, Paltrow said Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room after the movie mogul hired her for the lead role in Emma when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she told the Times.

Weinstein is set to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. (He has plead not guilty to all charges.)

Paltrow now co-parents Apple and Moses with Martin and her husband Brad Falchuk. The couple will celebrate their one year anniversary on Sunday after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home last year.