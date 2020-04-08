Gwyneth Paltrow Says Her Late Father's 'Brutal' Cancer Battle Inspired Her Wellness Journey to Goop

Image zoom Amanda Demme

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s passion for wellness stems from her late father’s “brutal” cancer battle.

In a new cover story for Town & Country, the Oscar winner, 47, opens up about the death of her father, director Bruce Paltrow, who had a years-long bout of throat cancer before dying in 2002 at age 58. His health struggle ultimately put the actress on a path toward seeking alternative therapies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“His treatment was so brutal, I was thinking, almost out of desperation, that we had to be able to do something else to help him,” Paltrow told the magazine. “That’s when I started to research food and nutrition.”

In 2008, Paltrow launched Goop in the form of a newsletter. Since then, the wellness brand has evolved and expanded into a multi-platform resource with a loyal fan base. Her continued interest in Goop, she says, is renewed by her desire to live life to its fullest.

“I really believe that being alive is just a process of — if you’re not wasting your f—ing life — figuring out how you can impact the world positively,” said Paltrow. “You can choose to engage in your life and participate in it, or you can back out and criticize everybody else in your arena.”

She added: “I think what this wellness movement is really about is listening to yourself, tuning into what interests you, and trying things. Find what makes you feel better and go from there.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Father Bruce Once Called Her Out for Becoming a Hollywood ‘A——‘

Image zoom Bruce Paltrow and Gwyneth Paltrow Randall Michelson/WireImage

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Amanda Demme

Paltrow has previously expressed how much her father has inspired her in life. The Politician star — who’s also daughter to actress Blythe Danner — even kept her dad close by marrying her husband Brad Falchuck near the location where his ashes are buried.

“For years, I would go into kind of the deepest depression of all time around my birthday and then I thought: ‘I’ve got to reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me,’” she said on the Armchair Experts podcast in March 2019.

Image zoom Amanda Demme

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“My birthday is September 27 and so this past September [2018], I got married on the 29th of September. His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad … kind of on my dad,” she joked at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Fans How to Make ‘Vegetarian Paella’ on Instagram Cooking Show

RELATED: 11 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Out-Gooped Herself

The mom of two also gave namesakes to her children that honor her parents — she shares daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 15, and son Moses Bruce Anthony, 13, with ex Chris Martin.

Also on the Armchair Experts appearance, Paltrow said she still has a “hard time” with the death of her father, who directed her in his last-ever movie, 2000’s Duets.

“I still have a hard time with it,” Paltrow said at the time. “He was such an intentional father, and he was so observant and so deeply supportive and set us up to win all the time.”