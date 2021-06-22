"I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say," the Goop founder said of co-parenting with the Coldplay rocker

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is 'Like a Brother': 'He's My Family, I Love Him'

Gwyneth Paltrow has nothing but love for Chris Martin.

While appearing virtually for a makeup-free interview with Shop TODAY with Jill Martin last week, the Goop founder, 48, said she's thankful to call her 44-year-old ex-husband "my family" five years after their split in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paltrow, who shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with the Coldplay rocker, voiced her gratitude for their positive relationship today and how they both can't believe how fast time has gone while watching their children grow.

"I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now," Paltrow said. "We just like looked at each other and we were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?'"

GWYNETH PALTROW & CHRIS MARTIN Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC

"It's so nice you have such a nice relationship like that," the Today host said.

Agreeing, Paltrow explained: "He's like my brother. You know, he's my family. I love him."

"And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids," she continued. "It worked out well ... You know, it really did, I have to say."

Paltrow and Martin famously announced they were navigating a "conscious uncoupling" in March 2014 in a divorce finalized two years later, though they have remained close through the years in raising their children.

gwyneth paltrow Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Apple and Moses | Credit: gwyneth paltrow/instagram

In 2018, the actress married Brad Falchuk, while the musician has dated Dakota Johnson since 2017. Committed to co-parenting, the four have even enjoyed Sunday dinners together with Apple and Moses.

"It's obvious that everyone still gets along great," a source previously told PEOPLE.

However, the Oscar winner revealed in March that she once never imagined divorcing the "Higher Power" singer.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson | Credit: Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Reflecting on their 13-year marriage while speaking to Anna Faris on The House Bunny actress' podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Paltrow said at the time, "I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world."